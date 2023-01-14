Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also

