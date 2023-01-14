Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,491 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,561,000 after buying an additional 454,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 96,769 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 19.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

