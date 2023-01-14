Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

