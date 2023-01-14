Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.44.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

