American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $50.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,792,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,401,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

