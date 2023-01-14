Amia Capital LLP Sells 750,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Amia Capital LLP trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 0.7% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

