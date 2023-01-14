Ampleforth Governance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $49.07 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00015585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $49.07 million and $4.81 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00424535 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.92 or 0.29985734 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.00891303 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading
