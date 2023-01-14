Analysts Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Target Price at $13.00

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have commented on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Harsco by 969.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Harsco by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $589.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $486.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

