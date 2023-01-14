Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $29.57

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

About Stoke Therapeutics

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.60.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

