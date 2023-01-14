Analyzing MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) & Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50

MasterBrand has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given MasterBrand’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $486.53 million 0.35 $18.04 million $6.85 2.71 MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.37 $182.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 13.22% 13.92% 5.98% MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

