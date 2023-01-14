Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Trading 5% Higher

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.61. 117,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 196,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.83%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $29,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,138.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,138.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

