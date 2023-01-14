ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.60

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.60 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 26.95 ($0.33). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 11,580,353 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ANGLE from GBX 241 ($2.94) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.