Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $219.32 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $219.32 million and $84.97 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018254 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00232059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02249846 USD and is up 7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $95,838,877.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

