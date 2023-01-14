Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $215.78 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $215.78 million and $99.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02099224 USD and is up 7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $55,817,637.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

