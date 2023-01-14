Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Up 3.6%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 12,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 42,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptorum Group Limited ( NASDAQ:APM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

