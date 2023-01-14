Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Up 3.6%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 12,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 42,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Aptorum Group Stock Down 6.9 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group
Aptorum Group Company Profile
Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptorum Group (APM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.