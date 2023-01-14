Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Arhaus Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

