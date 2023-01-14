Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

ARWR stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

