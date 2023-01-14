ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.86 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, ASD has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $41.36 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06098873 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,070,242.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

