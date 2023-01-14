ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $42.24 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018241 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00231510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06256201 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,893,345.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

