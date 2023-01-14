ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $659.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $582.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.25. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $746.60.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

