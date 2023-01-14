Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,851 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

TXN stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

