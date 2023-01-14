Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $35,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $88.40 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

