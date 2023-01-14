Assetmark Inc. Has $20.71 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.1 %

About British American Tobacco

NYSE BTI opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.