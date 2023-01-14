Assetmark Inc. Has $41.48 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,214 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.13% of Kroger worth $41,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after acquiring an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Kroger by 9.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,642,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

KR opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.