Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 3.97% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $116.56.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.