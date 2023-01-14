Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,123 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $128.51 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

