Assetmark Inc. Sells 21,161 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $47,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

