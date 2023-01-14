Assetmark Inc. Sells 45,151 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.27% of Seagate Technology worth $29,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.