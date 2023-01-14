Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,520.80

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,520.80 ($18.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,805 ($21.99). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,801.50 ($21.95), with a volume of 710,110 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.27) to GBX 1,700 ($20.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.86) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.19) to GBX 1,600 ($19.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,813.33 ($22.09).

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,605.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,521.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.77.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

