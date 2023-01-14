Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.476 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter.

