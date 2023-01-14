Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

SCHW stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

