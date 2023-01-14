Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

PNC stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $224.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

