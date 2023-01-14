Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Adaptive High Income ETF worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 8,629.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,280,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000.

Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AHHX stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Adaptive High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

