Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

