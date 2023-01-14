Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,999 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

UNP opened at $213.23 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

