Atria Investments LLC Sells 15,164 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

