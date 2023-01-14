Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

