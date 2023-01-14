aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Head to Head Review

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Humacyte 1 0 1 0 2.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 503.45%. Humacyte has a consensus target price of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 123.33%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Humacyte.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -50.01% -44.98% Humacyte 1,971.30% -74.59% -35.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Humacyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 6.36 -$33.77 million ($1.65) -1.41 Humacyte $1.26 million 204.60 -$26.48 million $0.32 7.81

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humacyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Humacyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. It is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.