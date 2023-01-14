AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,368.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,457.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,302.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,578.81.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

