Avalanche Market Cap Hits $5.39 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $17.28 or 0.00082226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00060348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000246 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

