Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

