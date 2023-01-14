Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $84.03 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

