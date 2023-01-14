Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.50 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,088,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $414.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

