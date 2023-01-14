Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

