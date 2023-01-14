Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.06 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of FirstService worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in FirstService by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FirstService by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

