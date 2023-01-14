Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases New Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.07% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.