Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $26,416,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Landstar System by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Landstar System by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,638 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $169.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

