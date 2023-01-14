Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,162,000 after buying an additional 94,361 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,221,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $194.70 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.37.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

