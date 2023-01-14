Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 10,025 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.