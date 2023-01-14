Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 150,505 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,505 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

